Aquinnah: Vanderhoop home and exhibits

Happy fair week everyone! We’ve made it to the height of the summer season in this crazy, pandemic time. To limit crowding and lines at the Fair, the Ag Society is selling entrance and ride tickets online at marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org/the-fair. Currently they are not limiting the amount of people that can attend, although that may change if the board of health makes a new determination. Masks are required in all enclosed areas of the fair and if you are unvaccinated, you are required to wear a mask throughout the fairgrounds. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy throughout this crowded week, and that our COVID cases do not skyrocket. We have almost made it to September.

The Aquinnah Shop is now doing takeout only until they close on Sept. 4. You can order online at theaquinnahshop.com. The Aquinnah Cultural Center is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 am to 4 pm. Come and see the Vanderhoop homestead and their current exhibits. All other businesses at the Cliffs remain open every day, weather permitting.

M.V. Community Services (MVCS) has postponed the Chicken Alley Thrift Shop’s annual Art and Collectibles Sale (originally scheduled for August 15) due to growing concerns over the current Delta variant of COVID and recommendation from the Vineyard Haven Board of Health. An in-person event is tentatively rescheduled for October and select art and collectible items will be available for purchase in the store and online at chickenalley.org. I know many people who look forward to this event all year so take heart in that it is going to happen, just not right now.

The Gay Head 10K will be held this year but it will be virtual. You can help support the continued restoration and maintenance of the historic Gay Head Lighthouse by running the race wherever you are, anytime in October. There will also be a 5K and a 1-mile fun-run option as well as the 10K distance. Sign up by Sept. 17 to get a performance race shirt with this year’s new logo. The shirt will be mailed to you in time to wear it while you run. Go to bit.ly/3xPL4Zm or gayhead10k.com to register.

The Taylor family is very busy this summer. Kate just released a new album and is touring in support of it and now Livingston Taylor will be performing at the Loft on Saturday, August 28, as part of the Martha’s Vineyard Summer Concert Series. You can get tickets at MVConcertSeries.com. And of course, Jeanie, Hughie, and their daughter Alex are working hard at the Outermost Inn serving delicious food to large numbers of people in an exquisite setting. Not to mention running the bike ferry as well, which runs every day 9 am to 5 pm through Labor Day.

Happy Birthday to Barbie Bassett, who celebrates on Friday, and to Noli Hoye Taylor and Trisha Mulligan, who both celebrate on Monday, August 23.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.