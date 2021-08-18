Liam Noé Herman

Yasmin Herman and Eric Herman of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Liam Noé Herman, on May 6, 2021, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Liam weighed 9 pounds. He is welcomed by big brother Jason. Proud grandparents are Enma Monje of Morazan, Honduras, Pam and Donald Herman of Oak Bluffs, and great grandparents Stan and Marie Mercer of Chilmark.

Nikolas Dimitri Mendell

Alexandra Dimitri and Harris Mendell of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Nikolas Dimitri Mendell, on August 10, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Nikolas weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

Calix Amadi Feldman

Liane Dixon and Jason Feldman of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Calix Amadi Feldman, on August 13, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Calix weighed 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces.