Outdoor music concerts are still continuing on the lawn at Featherstone, so plan a late-summer picnic and join the fun. On Friday, August 20, at 6 pm, hear the sounds of Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish playing on the Art Barn deck. Then on Monday, August 23, at 5:30 pm, groove to the tunes of the Jon Bates Band. All tickets are sold online. Visit featherstoneart.org/music.html, or call 508-693-1850.