Booster shots on the horizon

As new cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, and amid the spread of the Delta variant, the federal government is thinking of approving a third dose, or booster shot, of the COVID vaccine.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call Wednesday morning, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital president and CEO Denise Schepici said the hospital is adjusting its schedule and increasing outreach to prepare for a booster shot rollout. There is no approval or timetable for a booster shot from the government yet, but third doses would be for patients who received the Pfizer or Moderna shots. Those individuals would only be eligible for a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

There are some individuals who are eligible for a booster shot now, according to Schepici. “We will be calling them. The hospital will reach out and schedule an appointment for a third dose. We know who these individuals are, based on their medical history. There are a couple hundred patients that are eligible,” she said.

Meanwhile, the federal government announced Wednesday their plans for booster shots. The plan calls for individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to get a booster shot eight months after their second dose beginning Sept. 20.

Chief nurse and COO Claire Seguin urged those who have not received a vaccine to make an appointment to get one. Over the past weeks, the hospital has seen an increase in individuals getting their first dose of the vaccine. Of the newly vaccinated individuals, Seguin said there was some vaccine hesitancy, and many younger people who are returning to school.

Rollout for a booster shot would be similar to the regular vaccine rollout, with elderly and higher-risk individuals eligible first.

The hospital is seeing its highest concentration of COVID activity at the hospital since the pandemic began. Coupled with an increase in emergency room visits, the hospital is brushing against its capacity limits. Those who do go to the hospital can expect up to two- to three-hour waits for nonemergency cases.

“We are bursting at the seams, just to put it bluntly,” Schepici said. She added there have been days where the hospital has deferred some elective patients because every inpatient bed and the emergency bay are full to the point where patients are waiting on stretchers in the emergency room.

There are three patients with COVID-19 hospitalized at the Island’s hospital, and one who is “under investigation,” which means they are awaiting lab results or have COVID symptoms.

“One of those patients is in serious condition, two are in fair, and one is in good,” Seguin said.

There has also been one critical COVID transfer. That patient was transferred last week.

Due to the hospital’s full house, Schepici stressed that people experiencing COVID symptoms should stay home and follow Centers for Disease Control guidance unless they feel extremely sick.