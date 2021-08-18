Chilmark: Fishermen’s Preservation Trust

A few days before the official Chilmark Road Race, perhaps you witnessed the goat run down Middle Road? Seems close to 30 goats got loose, holding up the VTA, a truck and other vehicles. It was a relief to know the road race, run on a particularly hot and humid day, did not result in any medical emergencies.

The LVB “Lot Full” sign has not been returned, and Martina Mastromonaco painted a new one, albeit one no one would care to steal. It is the small things that bring me joy, especially getting to swim in my favorite ponds, all closed last summer. There is a feeling that an entire decade has passed rather than 18 months of COVID-life. Built-on-Stilts has returned, the Ag Fair is on, activities at the CCC are over for the summer, thick crowds fill Menemsha for sunset, and masks make a difference.

This week human rights activist and documentary photographer Jonathan Moller, a Cambridge native and M.V. summer resident through much of his life, spoke at the MV BLM Sunday vigil about his forthcoming book “BLACK LIVES MATTER: Visualizing 2020,” with a description that reads “an extensive documentation of the graffiti, murals and memorials created in four cities in the U.S. in 2020, features 137 color photographs and includes various short texts, quotes and blurbs that express solidarity with Black lives, racial and economic justice, truth, and equality.” You may have even attended his West Tisbury library program last week. If you buy the book from his website all proceeds “will go to the Equal Justice Initiative and the BLM Global Network Foundation.” See jonathanmoller.org/books/. In-person/Zoom Sunday vigils at Beetlebung Corner (on the library lawn) are at 10:30 am. All are welcome. Stay informed, write to mvyblm@gmail.com.

The M.V. Fishermen’s Trust Open Houses run August 17, 24, and 26, from 1 to 3 pm. See the new wholesale market, meet local fishermen and learn about the process of getting seafood from the boat to your favorite restaurant. A free event at 56 Basin Road, Menemsha. Learn more at mvfishermenspreservationtrust.org.

The weather was perfect for Flanders Field softball Sunday morning. The usual double header featured Peter Halperin pitching (seven scoreless innings), Joel Bleier and Hans Solmssen. Peter’s team won the first game and Han’s team the second game, by a score that no one quite figured out. What made both games were the many combinations of father-son (and mother-son) players. The youngest of those players was probably 8 years old and it went up from there. Father/son combinations included Nico Israel and his son, Roman; Jim Feiner and his son, Elijah; Larry and Charly Weiss and their son Hunter (their son Tanner is scorekeeper); Josh Plaut and his son, Jonah; Jonathon Lipnick and his son, Noah; Joel Bleir and his grandson, Jason. There may have been more. Newcomers included Max Kassoy, a John Lennon look alike, and Chris Scanlon Shelby, who excelled as a pinch runner. They hope the red-headed kid whose name they didn’t get returns to play sparkling defense. All the new young players did well with fielding, hitting, and base running and while instilling a sense of a strong future for Chilmark Softball. All are welcome; warm-up at 7:30 am and games begin by 8 am.

Sig Van Raan added, “Waxing poetic and looking at the field of fathers and sons, parents and their kids on vacation, oldtimers reminiscing about past years, grandparents watching and chatting, laughter and shouts of joy and exuberance, one must think, is this not what memories are made of? Is this not how the memories of childhood are formed and nurtured? It’s the timeless game, with no clock, that binds the generations. To quote a refrain from that great movie, ‘Field of Dreams,’ Is this heaven?”

The Chilmark library’s Chess Club meets outside on Saturday, August 21, at 4 pm, all ages and abilities welcome. Thursday Take and Make Crafts and STEAM Saturday kits are first come, first serve until they run out. The new library website just gets better, check it out and sign up for their monthly newsletter. For more info contact the library at 508-645-3360 or visit chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Andreea Stamate Leighton’s oil paintings of seasons runs through Thursday, August 26, at the Martha’s Vineyard Bank at Beetlebung Corner.

Goat Yoga, indigo dye days and more happening at Native Earth Teaching Farm, see nativeearthteachingfarm.org.

Mollie Doyle Yoga continues at the Beach Plum Inn outside and on Zoom. Peaked Hill Studio yoga and Foot Work classes continue. Relax with a Full Moon Restorative Sound Journey on Sunday, August 22, at 7 pm, see PeakedHillStudio.com.

The Chilmark Community Church’s Sunday 9 am services are held outdoors on the patio behind the main church building and on Zoom, connect with us02web.zoom.us/j/8902984151.

