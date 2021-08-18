Court Report: August 9 – 12, 2021

August 9, 2021

Fernanda C. Couto, Vineyard Haven; DOB 08/18/1983, assault and battery on family/household member, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on police officer, another count of assault and battery on police officer, resisting arrest: continued to pre-trial conference.

Riley F. Hansen, Chilmark; DOB 06/30/1990, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation, in possession of open container of alcohol: continued to pre-trial conference.

Brandon M Shiels, Boston; DOB 03/24/1988, second offense of operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pre-trial conference.

Thomas G. Tunney, Hyannis; DOB 06/06/1968, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pre-trial conference.

Deborah Travers, Vineyard Haven; DOB 08/18/1977, assault and battery on a police officer, another count of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct: continued to pre-trial conference.

August 12, 2021

David P. Rogers, Worcester; DOB 03/01/1984, disorderly conduct: continued to pre-trial conference.

David P. Rogers, Worcester; DOB 03/01/1984, breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, trespassing: continued to pre-trial conference.