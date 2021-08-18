Enforce the plastic ban

To the Editor:

This is an open letter to the concerned students who were the driving force behind the passage of the Tisbury and other towns’ bylaws prohibiting the sale of single-use plastic bottles.

Unfortunately, your job is not over. The bylaw is not being enforced. In Tisbury, Cronig’s is honoring the bylaw, but Stop & Shop and Cumberland Farms are selling hundreds of plastic water bottles daily. Cumberland Farms even has them displayed in their window. So, you have to mobilize again and approach your town fathers (and mothers) as to why the bylaw isn’t being enforced. Don’t let your good work be in vain!

This would also be a good thing for The MV Times to investigate.

James Pringle

Vineyard Haven