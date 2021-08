Frolic in a field of flowers and even take some home with you. The Trustees offers pick-your-own sunflowers in their one-acre meadow at the FARM Institute. Each family admission includes up to 5 people and a total of 10 stems. Additional sunflowers can also be purchased onsite. To sign up for a half-hour time slot on a Thursday or Friday through early September, visit thetrustees.org/tfi, or call 508-627-7007.