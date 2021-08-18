Harvest of the Month: Jiló

1 of 2

Jiló is a type of eggplant that’s often used in Brazilian cooking. About the size of a large egg, jiló turns from green to red as it ripens, though it’s traditionally eaten while still green.

Like eggplant, jiló can have a slightly bitter taste, but cutting it into slices and sprinkling with salt helps draw out some of the bitterness. You’ll often find it in soups, sautés, or coated in cornmeal and fried. You can also try it pickled, steamed, or cooked with other veggies, and served with rice or pasta. Jiló plants can be found at many local garden stores.

This month try our featured recipe, Jiló Scramble.

Jiló Scramble

Recipe by Valerio Destefani

1 small brown onion

2 cloves of garlic

10 jiló

1 tsp. chicken bouillon

4 eggs

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

dash of black pepper (optional)

Slice jiló into rounds about ¼ inch in thickness. Finely chop garlic and dice onion.

Place a well-oiled medium sauté pan over medium-high heat. Toss the onion, garlic, and jiló into the pan, and cook until fragrant and vegetables begin to soften. Add the chicken bouillon and stir the mixture to combine the flavors.

Whisk eggs in a small bowl and pour into pan. Cook on medium-low heat until cooked through.

Ava Castro is a farm educator with Island Grown Schools, the Vineyard’s farm-to-school program.