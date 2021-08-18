Summer Concert Series at the Loft plays on

1 of 2

The Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series is back this summer with its new partnership with the Loft in Oak Bluffs. Shows at the Loft are scheduled through the end of August, and tickets and the event list for all the shows can be found at the M.V. Summer Concert Series website, mvconcertseries.com.

The Loft has had an extensive renovation to improve the lighting and sound system, providing the best musical experience possible. Syracuse native singer-songwriter Martin Sexton comes to the Loft with one of his legendary live shows that keep fans coming back for more on August 20. G. Love & Chuck Treece arrive on August 24. Celebrating his 27th year as a touring and recording artist, Garrett “G. Love” Dutton will bring his signature funky version of Delta blues, hip-hop, funk, rock and roll, and jazz.

Sammy Rae & the Friends play August 25. These eight musicians and artists can be close enough to be called a family, and with their high-energy classic rock, folk, funk, soul, and jazz–inspired music, it’s easy to tell.

On August 27, eclectic funk rock jam band the New Motif will get the crowd at the Loft to match their high energy. Island favorite singer, songwriter, and folk musician Livingston Taylor brings his 50-plus years of musical experience to the Loft with his relaxed onstage performance on August 28. Dalton & the Sheriffs come to the Island on August 31. Prepared with two full albums’ worth of completely new material, these guys are more than ready for the best show they can give.