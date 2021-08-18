Tisbury: Livingston Taylor concert

Heard on Main Street: Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach him how to fish, and he will sit in a boat and drink beer all day.

I am sorry that I’m late wishing Leigh Smith a happy birthday, which she celebrated last Saturday. Her daughter Pam reminded me that Leigh fell back on the Fourth of July and is now recovering at the Henrietta Brewer House for rehab. Cards and good wishes sent to her home (P.O. Box 2527, 02568) are most welcome. It was a bad fall, so be happy for her that she is doing well now. Let her know that you care with a card and a note.

By now you should know about the Island libraries Classical Book Group run by West Tisbury librarian Dee Leopold. New members are always welcome. On Mondays beginning Sept. 13, the group will meet from 5 to 6 pm to discuss Anthony Trollope’s “Framley Parsonage.” On Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning Sept. 21, discussion will be on E.M. Forster’s “Passage to India” (choose Tuesday or Wednesday). Later in October, they will begin George Eliot’s “The Mill on the Floss,” day and time to be determined. Email Dee at dleopold@clamsnet.org.

I guess we should be pleased that our heat wave was not as bad as it was inland, and nothing like what has been occurring all over Europe, as well as in the Western U.S. While our humidity was high, the temperature was not as wicked as the news reported for many other areas. And yes, it is summer.

Fortunately, I have a couple of friends with luscious tomatoes — it is certainly the season to enjoy those full flavors. We have to be glad that so many local farmers share their crops with us.

I’m not going to be able to get to the fair this year — and feel very put upon! However, you must have a wonderful time and enjoy every minute. I will treasure my memories this year and see it again next August. I hope you win a blue ribbon as well! And let me know if you see something remarkable. I shall miss the kids’ art and their vegetable scenarios — always the best part.

Some musical news: Livingston Taylor will be performing two shows at the Loft in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, August 28, at 4 and 8 pm. He’ll be joined by a guest, Alisa Amador, and is thrilled to be back. His career spans over 50 years of performances, songwriting, and teaching. He does several shows a year and has 22 albums. He was a full professor at Berklee College of Music for 30 years and wrote many hits that were recorded by his brother James, as you probably know. Liv is an airplane-flying, motorcycle-riding, singing storyteller, delighting audiences for decades. Hard to believe there can be so much talent in one family! Aren’t we lucky to have been here to appreciate it.

A friend recently asked if I used Amazon — thank heavens, because it has been a lifesaver for the past year or so. No wonder the company has grown so much. My daughter has always advised you can get anything on Amazon, except a giraffe. That seems to be a big part of the story. But I have found so many of the local shops have been amazingly able to get stuff that even Amazon ran out of. Sometimes they’ve also made suggestions for a better product. Nothing beats supporting your local shops.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out today to Jeff Damon Pratt and Alistair Rizza.

Heard on Main Street: If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you.

