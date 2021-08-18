Tisbury pound has basset mixes who need homes

1 of 3

Romeo and Tyrion, two basset hound mixes, are recent lodgers at the Tisbury Town Kennel. Romeo is 8 years old, and Tyrion is about 10 years old, and both are affectionate dogs, according to Tisbury Animal Control Officer Kate Hoffman. Their owner had a life change and had to give the dogs up, Hoffman said, and she wants them to find a good home. The owner was injured and had to go into assisted living, Hoffman noted, and had had both dogs since they were puppies. Both dogs can be adopted or fostered, Hoffman said. They don’t necessarily have to live together, she said. Anyone interested in Romeo or Tyrion can call 508-696-4209.