MV Bank donates $364,107 to charities

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank and Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation awarded a total of $364,107 during its first and second quarters of 2021 — $11,500 of the funds were distributed as Employee Directed Donations, a program that gives the bank’s employees $500 to donate to a charitable organization of their choice.

There were 95 nonprofit organizations that received funds. Some of the funding awards included a new ice machine for the Fishermen’s Preservation Trust, Harbor Homes’s housing opportunities for low-income women, assistance toward a West Tisbury campus for Island Autism Group, and continued funding toward TestED, which is COVID testing in schools.

For a complete list of awarded organizations and more information about the grant process, visit community.mvbank.com.

Here are more grant opportunities from the bank:

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation Quarterly Grants applications are due on September 17. New requests may be awarded $5,000 or more and $10,000 or more for repeat funding. Decisions for these awards are made on a quarterly basis.

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Monthly Grant applications are due on September 30. New requests may be awarded $5,000 or under and $10,000 or under for repeat funding. Decisions for these awards are made on a monthly basis.