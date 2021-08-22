Here comes Henri

The rain, wind gusts, and tropical feel of Tropical Storm Henri have arrived and Martha’s Vineyard remains under a tropical storm warning.

Henri is situated south of Rhode Island as of 7 am Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is expected to make landfall later today along the coast of Rhode Island.

The storm is forecasted to dump an inch of rain, have sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph, and produce a storm surge of 3 to 5 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Some Islanders are waking up to power outages. At 6:30 am 448 customers were without electricity, according to Eversource.

On Saturday officials from the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society announced that the fourth and final day of the fair on Sunday would be held after consulting with West Tisbury emergency officials.

Ahead of the storm, the Island Queen and HyLine canceled their crossings. This morning the Steamship Authority also canceled the following crossings.

The following trips on SUNDAY 08/22/2021 have been canceled due to Weather conditions.

MV GOVERNOR 5:30AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV ISLAND HOME 6:00 am Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV NANTUCKET 6:30 am Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs

MV MARTHA’S VINEYARD 7 am Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV NANTUCKET 5:30 am Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

MV MARTHA’S VINEYARD 6 am Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

MV GOVERNOR 6:30 am Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

MV ISLAND HOME 7 am Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

MV NANTUCKET 7:30 am Oak Bluffs to Woods Hole

MV MARTHA’S VINEYARD 8:15 amVineyard Haven to Woods Hole

We will be updating this story throughout the day.