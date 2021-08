To the Editor:

What is the obsession the Vineyard has with lawn mowing? There is no way the grass in my neighborhood could grow fast enough to justify the amount of mowing going on in my neighborhood. Especially obnoxious is the landscaper with the mower that sounds like a plane engine. He wears heavy duty sound mufflers on his ears and mows and mows and mows.

Eileen Padua

Oak Bluffs