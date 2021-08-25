Court Report: August 2021

Asif J. Henry, Madison, N.J.; DOB 03/07/1993, assault and battery: victim witness fee of $50, may be released upon $500 bail, 30 days in house of corrections, continue mental health treatment, no contact with victim.

Spencer P. Dube, Charlton; DOB 03/08/1993, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery on a pregnant victim: victim witness fee of $50, sufficient facts found but continued without a finding until completion of Intimate Partner Abuse Education Program, no contact with victim, substance abuse evaluation.

Franklin N. Redd, Oak Bluffs; DOB 06/29/1954, larceny over $1,200, breaking and entering during the daytime, received stolen property worth $1,200 or more: placed on pre-trial probation until February 18, 2022.

Michael Brand, Edgartown; DOB 09/24/1954, assault and battery: victim witness fee of $50 and placed on probation until August 19, 2022.

Tamara Morillo, Edgartown; DOB 07/31/1974, abandoning a motor vehicle: immediate dismissal upon payment of $100 court costs.

James S. Roddy, Chilmark; DOB 02/09/1996, possession of class C drug with intent to distribute: continued to pre-trial conference.

Kamily Binda, Oak Bluffs; DOB 03/12/1998, unlicensed operation of a vehicle, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pre-trial conference.

James W. Hart, Vineyard Haven; DOB 08/21/1995, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct: fine of $150.