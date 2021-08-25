The Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on August 18 for another week of competitive cribbage. Eighteen players were there and the results were: First place, Mary Alice Russell with a 11/5 plus 114 card; Albion Alley came in second with a 11/5 plus 92 card; Angie Fisher was third with a 10/5 plus 28 card; Tony Rezendes came in fourth place with a 9/4 plus 64 card, and Jack Silvia was fifth with an 8/4 plus 3 card.

The group as a whole had 10 skunks, and two 24-point hands were awarded.

The club begins play at 6 pm sharp on Wednesdays at the American Legion in Edgartown. The doors open at 5:30, and if you can play a game in 20 minutes or less, you’re invited to come check us out.