Dorothy May Gregory

Dorothy May (Lacombe) Gregory, 76, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at her home in West Tisbury. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Patrick Gregory.

Her funeral service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper. Donations in her memory may be made to the Vineyard House, P.O. Box 4599, or Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, 111 Edgartown Road, both in Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to an Island charity of your choice. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.