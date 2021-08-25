Edgartown Council on Aging — Sept. 2021

The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. We offer an array of programs and volunteer opportunities. Masks are required in all town buildings. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4.

To stay updated on our current programs, please sign up to receive our emails and monthly digital newsletter. Email mkeating@edgartown-ma.us, or call 508-627-4368.

September 2021

Frauds and Scams. Sept. 14, 11 am. The Boston Office of Consumer Affairs and the BBB will present on common frauds and scams. Learn how to recognize them, avoid becoming a victim, and where to turn if you become one.

Fish Distribution at the Anchors! Wednesdays starting Sept. 15 and ending Oct. 13. Bonus day is Sept. 27. Doors open at 8:30 am.

Wellness Clinic at the Anchors. First Wednesday of the month, 10:30-11:30 am. Call to register for a consultation with the town nurse.

Haymarket and Boston’s North End. Friday, Sept. 24. For more information and pricing, call the Anchors.

Nantucket Whaling Museum. Thursday, Oct. 7, day trip to Nantucket’s Whaling Museum, with an afternoon lunching, shopping, and sightseeing. Call to register and for more information.

Discussion Group meets Fridays at 10 am.

Hearing Wellness with Shawn Woodbrey, Sept. 13. Appointments beginning at 9 am.

Brown Bag Lunch pickup at the ECOA. Tuesdays, 11 am – 12:30 pm. See newsletter for weekly offering.

Men’s Card Group meets Thursdays at 1 pm.

Yoga and Tai Chi classes resume in September. Call for up-to-date information about times and mode of instruction.