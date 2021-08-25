Everel Adams Black

Everel Adams Greene Black, of Edgartown, died at her home on August 11, 2021, at 101 years of age.

Everel was the daughter of Louis M. and Zelda Greene. She graduated from Tisbury High School and Waltham School of Nursing. In 1941, Everel married John L. Black of Edgartown.

While raising a family, she taught 4-H to many Edgartown girls. She enjoyed fishing with her husband John, who died in 1988. She was a porcelain artist and teacher, and also painted in oils.

Everel was a direct descendant of President John Adams.

She is survived by a son, William A. Black; and daughters Jeanne Black and husband James Crave, and Shirley and husband William Wilcox; by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild; by nieces and nephews; and by caregivers Anndra, Elaine, Cay, and Lexus.

Funeral services for Everel will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Everel’s memory can be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

