To the Editor:

During last Sunday’s wind and rain, the harbormaster was alerted to my boat sinking in Lake Tashmoo. Of all the bad timing, the boat was sinking due to a mechanical problem.

John Crocker investigated, and then provided a pump that saved the day and the boat. He also remained onsite to assure we could get the boat safely out of the water for repairs.

John is a great harbormaster. And an easy person to deal with. Thanks for all you do.

Dan Feeney

Vineyard Haven