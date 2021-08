Swimmers and paddlers of all ages are welcome to enter the 31st annual Oar and Paddle Regatta on Sengekontacket Pond. Racers can swim, kayak, canoe, use a stand-up board, or paddle anything else that floats on Sunday, August 29, from 9 am to 12 pm. The proceeds benefit the Friends of Sengekontacket, who work to protect the water. To register, visit islandspiritkayak.com/oar-and-paddle-regatta, or call Island Spirit Kayak at 774-563-1805.