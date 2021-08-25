Poet’s Corner

RUNNING

By Sam Low

Those fragile gossamer days on the island when

we raced across the big lawn of stubby grass by the

summerhouse. Running over the hard blades of grass

with the sun at our backs and the blades slicing up

between our toes and the hot grass smell.

Running into the brief woods and onto the path

that led to the road. Then the tar smell and the sand

where the tar of the road ended watching for the

small rocks in the road and the sound of the others

yelling and laughing behind you.

Running for all you were worth.

Running without thinking.

Running on instinct.

Running down the pebbly sand road until you saw

the ocean stretch out before you as big as imagination

as powerful as wonder its broad back gleaming

under the summer sun.

You stopped and the others swarmed around you

and you all looked at the sea. You were a child

with other children and your world spread itself out

obediently before you.

Sam Low lives year-round in Harthaven in Oak Bluffs, and has summered there since he was born in 1942. This poem was inspired by a vivid memory of growing up in that special place.

