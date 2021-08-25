Tisbury Council on Aging — Sept. 2021

The Tisbury Council on Aging has reopened, and is bringing groups back. For questions, additional information, or to sign up for programs, call us at 508-696-4205.

Upcoming events

Sept. 9, legal clinic by appointment with Arthur Bergeron from Mirick O’Connell. Call to schedule, or watch MVTV for his presentations on Elder Law.

Sept. 7 and 21, from 10 am to 12 pm, food distribution will be held. Frozen soups and prepared meals from Island Grown Initiative are available on Tuesdays.

Sept. 7, Blood Pressure and Wellness Clinic, 10–11 am. Call for appointment.

Sept. 21, Fall Prevention information day

Tuesdays, 10 am – Fish distribution from the Derby. Volunteers needed.

Programs (call to register)

Ukulele Group: Wednesdays, 1–3 pm

Party Bridge: Fridays, 1–4 pm

Fitness and Balance Exercise Programs: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 am (space limited)

Diabetes Support Group: Sept. 20 at 1 pm, led by Lila Fischer, RN.

Services

For questions about secondary insurances to Medicare, call to schedule an appointment to meet with a SHINE counselor.

Applying for a bus pass.

Connecting with Audry, our elder companion.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, duties may include greeting visitors and answering phones. Your help would be greatly appreciated.

The Home Modification Program is being offered to seniors 65-plus who need housing modifications (traction/nonskid strips, grab bars, handrails for stairwells, smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, etc.). Call us for information, or get in contact with Cindy Trish of Healthy Aging M.V. by calling her office at 508-693-7900, ext. 455, or cell at 508-954-0357.

We hope to see you at the Center.