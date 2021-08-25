Tisbury Council on Aging — Sept. 2021

The Tisbury Council on Aging has reopened, and is bringing groups back. For questions, additional information, or to sign up for programs, call us at 508-696-4205.
Upcoming events
- Sept. 9, legal clinic by appointment with Arthur Bergeron from Mirick O’Connell. Call to schedule, or watch MVTV for his presentations on Elder Law.
- Sept. 7 and 21, from 10 am to 12 pm, food distribution will be held. Frozen soups and prepared meals from Island Grown Initiative are available on Tuesdays.
- Sept. 7, Blood Pressure and Wellness Clinic, 10–11 am. Call for appointment.
- Sept. 21, Fall Prevention information day
- Tuesdays, 10 am – Fish distribution from the Derby. Volunteers needed.
Programs (call to register)
- Ukulele Group: Wednesdays, 1–3 pm
- Party Bridge: Fridays, 1–4 pm
- Fitness and Balance Exercise Programs: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 am (space limited)
- Diabetes Support Group: Sept. 20 at 1 pm, led by Lila Fischer, RN.
Services
- For questions about secondary insurances to Medicare, call to schedule an appointment to meet with a SHINE counselor.
- Applying for a bus pass.
- Connecting with Audry, our elder companion.
- If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, duties may include greeting visitors and answering phones. Your help would be greatly appreciated.
The Home Modification Program is being offered to seniors 65-plus who need housing modifications (traction/nonskid strips, grab bars, handrails for stairwells, smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, etc.). Call us for information, or get in contact with Cindy Trish of Healthy Aging M.V. by calling her office at 508-693-7900, ext. 455, or cell at 508-954-0357.
We hope to see you at the Center.