West Tisbury library events, from yoga to tech help

On Friday, August 27, join Jason Mazar-Kelly at the West Tisbury library when he teaches an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom at 8 am. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky leads a Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Families are invited to an outdoor rock concert for kids with the Pinkletinks at 3:30 pm on Friday. No sign up is required to attend.

The library hosts its family craft table on the Children’s Porch on Saturday, August 28, from 10:30 am to 3 pm. This is a drop-in event, so no sign up is necessary, but please wear a mask. At 4 pm on Saturday, the library presents an in-person book talk featuring authors Felton Earls and Mary Carlson. Join them for a discussion of their new book, “Voice, Choice, and Action: The Potential of Young Citizens to Heal Democracy.” A video will be made available for those who are not able to attend in-person.

On Monday, August 30, at 10:30 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will teach an outdoor, in-person Yoga Basics Class. Learn about the foundations of yoga, including basic yoga postures, meditation, and breathwork. Please bring a yoga mat. Space is limited in this class. Register at wholesomemv.com/in-personclasses to reserve your space.

On Tuesday, August 31, from 10 am to 12 pm, “Mac Pro” Paul Levy will be on hand to help library patrons. Drop in with or without devices and find help using or buying an iPhone, iPad, or a Mac computer. This group meets outdoors. At 4:30 pm, join the library for an online poetry reading with the Cleaveland House Poets in celebration of their new anthology, “In the Company of Poets.”

Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. From 11 am to 12:30 pm, the library will offer Senior Tech Help by appointment. Bring your device and any login information you may need. Contact 508-693-3366, or rrooney@clamsnet.org to schedule an appointment. Mask wearing is mandatory. At 4 pm, Tweed Roosevelt will give an in-person lecture titled, “TR’s Fascinating Relatives — Saints and Sinners.” At 5:30 pm, Jesse Keller Jason will teach Adult Community Dance Class on Zoom. At 6:30 pm, the Charter School will offer an in-person info session at the library about their International Baccalaureate program. Please email lhearn@clamsnet.org to reserve your seat.

For information about any of these programs and to get Zoom links, email ogately@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-3366.