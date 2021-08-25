Youth basketball provides opioid addiction awareness

The Martha’s Vineyard Boat to Basket Youth Basketball Showcase returns to Niantic Park in Oak Bluffs for its second annual event to raise awareness on addiction and peer pressure, according to a press release.

On Saturday, August 28, from 9 am to 6 pm, the youth basketball showcase will feature a dozen Cape and Islands teams made up of rising seventh, eighth, and ninth grade student athletes who will compete in a round-robin tournament.

In between games, participants will take part in “courtside chats” and receive education about addiction and peer pressure.

“This tournament is designed to use basketball as a vehicle to educate and empower youth about the risks of drug use and effects of opioid addiction,” Leah Brown, chair of Boat to Basket and Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) board member, said in the release.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit MVCS, the MV Substance Use Disorder Coalition, and Rising Stars of Today in Falmouth.

“This is not just a basketball tournament, this is a movement to save our Island kids and raise money for organizations that support our mission,” Brown said in the release.

Learn more at mvboattothebasket.org.