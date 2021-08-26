GoFundMe started for former traffic officer

A GoFundMe for former Edgartown traffic officer Hayden Ginnetti has raised more than $65,000 to help Ginnetti after he suffered a serious spinal cord injury earlier this week.

Ginnetti suffered the injury on Monday while visiting Nantucket. In 24 hours, the GoFundMe has almost reached its goal of $75,000 to help pay for medical expenses.

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee told The Times Ginnetti was a “super nice kid” and came from a good family.

“We very much enjoyed having him as a summer officer,” McNamee said. He added that the Edgartown Police Officers Association is going to make a donation to the GoFundMe.

On Wednesday, an update to Ginnetti’s caring bridge profile stated that he had made it through two successful surgeries to repair broken vertebrae in his neck.

“We expect a long road of recovery wherever that leads him. We expect to know more in the coming days about the next steps in this process. Hayden remains strong and says often ‘I’m fine’ which is his patented phrase since he started talking,” the post reads.

In 2019, Ginnetti worked as a traffic officer for the town of Edgartown

“As a Traffic Officer Hayden was an outstanding addition to our team. Hardworking, caring, dedicated, and a huge help in the downtown area,” a Edgartown police department Facebook post reads.

Rebekah Honer, who organized the GoFundMe, could not immediately be reached for comment.