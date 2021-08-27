Fire destroys Edgartown pool cabana

The Edgartown Fire Department responded to an early-morning structure fire at 52 Fuller St. The building that caught fire was a pool cabana. The Edgartown firefighters vacated the occupants from the building next to the pool cabana with assistance from EMS staff. Initially, the West Tisbury and Oak Bluffs fire department apparatuses were also called, but the fire was quickly extinguished and the assistance was canceled. An Oak Bluffs ambulance did take an Edgartown firefighter to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital where the firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

The brick construction of the pool cabana helped keep the fire under control and only a few embers escaped into neighboring yards, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but it seems a propane gas fire pit may be a part of it, according to Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer.