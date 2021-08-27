Norton Point closed to OSV

While only mustering light rain and strong winds, tropical storm Henri’s pounding surf made an impact at Norton Point Beach. As a result, Norton Point Beach will remain indefinitely closed to OSV traffic until trail conditions improve.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Trustees of Reservations said the beach has been closed since August 21 due to Henri. The Trustees winch trucks and ATVs test driving the beach section experienced loss and traction and downward sliding, according to the post.

“Tidal surge during the storm resulted in significant over wash and erosion in the area approximately 200 feet east of the main entrance in an eastward direction toward the gatehouse,” the post states. “The described area lost a tremendous amount of sand and is experiencing a substantial downward sloping from the dune toward the ocean.”

The Trustees are also working with Dukes County, Edgartown, and the Woods Hole Group to monitor the beach in conjunction with a dune restoration project. The Trustees and the town were recently awarded a Coastal Zone Management grant to restore the sand dunes.