Sing for Haiti

The Freedom Choir, a choir group that uses the power of voice to bring communities together and support each other, is hosting an online sing on Friday, August 27, at 7 pm to benefit victims of the earthquake in Haiti, according to a press release.

Not only did Haiti get struck with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake — more severe than the quake in 2010, but it also suffered the impacts of Tropical Storm Grace immediately after, when the nation was vulnerable.

Since the disaster, it is reported that thousands of people were killed, and hundreds more were injured and are still missing.

During the online performance and singalong, songs will be led by Elizabeth Melvin, the founder of The Freedom Choir, who will be joined by Roberta Kirn, Claudia Zanes, Maggie Wheeler, Elise Witt, and Arnaé Batson.

“We are coming together as community song leaders to show our support and raise funds for the beautiful and resilient people of Haiti,” the release states.

Song leaders will teach and lead songs in Haitian Creole, French, and English.

Folks can learn about the history of Haiti from Zanes, a Haitian-American song leader and vocalist. Island musician and head of the Rhythm of Life philanthropic drumming organization, which is leading a separate fundraising initiative, Rick Bausman, will also be there to speak.

Pre-registration is required for this event. All donations will be split between three different organizations: Hope for Haiti, Partners in Health, and Rhythm of Life, in order to provide food, shelter, medical supplies, and logistical support to the people of Haiti.

Register for the virtual event here https://bit.ly/3j6WGmw