Canada geese hunting season is nigh

Early goose hunting season is nearly upon Massachusetts. The season opens Wednesday, Sept. 1, and continues through Friday, Sept. 24. Hunting hours are from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset. According to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, early goose season allows a daily bag limit of 15 geese and a possession limit of 45 geese.

There are two different types of Canada geese populations in the state, according to the DFW. The first are migratory geese from Canada that pass through in the autumn and spring. The second are descendents of captive geese used by hunters as bait to lure in wild geese within shooting range. This tactic was outlawed in the 1930s and these captive birds were released into the wild. These geese were later moved from coastal Massachusetts to the central and western parts of the state in the 1960s and 1970s, a decision applauded by “both hunters and non-hunters,” which was followed by a population boom from in-state nesting. The nonmigratory population are the type of geese residing on Martha’s Vineyard, who have become a bit of a nuisance to some Island farmers and environmental polluters.

To learn more about migratory game bird regulations, visit the DFW hunting regulations site or see the downloadable 2021-2022 hunting season dates & bag limit gude.