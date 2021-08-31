A celebration of life for Deidre O’Connell Diodati will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12, at noon on Oak Bluffs Town Beach, between the jetty and the lifeguard tower, in front of the Capricorn House B&B. In the event of rain, the celebration will be held the following day.



Deidre passed on April 5, 2021, after a seven-year strong, courageous battle with cancer, in hospice care. She was surrounded at her bedside by her husband, four children, and granddaughter.

Please send inquiries to Barb Karlsson at barbkarlsson@icloud.com.