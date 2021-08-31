East Chop archaeological survey completed

A three-person archeological team has completed a survey of the 60 foot by 60 foot federal parcel of land that East Chop Light sits on. The survey was deemed a necessary step before the Coast Guard can begin excavating lead-contaminated soil around the lighthouse. Two archaeologists from the Public Archeological Laboratory in Rhode Island and a staff scientist from Renova Environmental Services conducted the survey. Barring any prohibitive archeological findings, the Coast Guard is expected to begin soil removal in the fall. The Coast Guard estimates about 230 tons of soil will be removed from the site and hauled off-Island.