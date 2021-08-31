Edgartown looks at town anniversary picnic options

Edgartown has a town picnic planned for Sept. 13 to celebrate the town’s 350th birthday, but that could change because of the Island’s uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Town administrator James Hagerty presented the plans for the plans for the town picnic at Monday’s select board meeting. The picnic is planned to be held in the area surrounding the Edgartown Public Library and Edgartown School.

The town budgeted $10,000 during a town meeting in June for the picnic designated to Edgartown’s anniversary in July. However, “the situation on the ground prevented that from happening” and the event was scheduled for Sept. 13, with a rain date off Sept. 25.

According to Hagerty, $9,500 is expected to be used of the $10,000 procured, with around half of it offset by donations and sponsorships. The Edgartown Board of Trade has gotten local businesses to join the celebration as sponsors. The picnic is expected to have barbecue-style food, a beer garden sponsored by Washashore Beer Company, and live music by Dock Dance Band. A tent is also in the progress of being acquired for the event, but there are none currently available due to it still being wedding season on Martha’s Vineyard.

According to Hagerty, the picnic’s situation right now is ambiguous due to the current COVID situation. The Island 79 positive test results for COVID-19 last week, a slight drop from 97 the week before. There were four additional COVID clusters reported last week, as well.

The Edgartown Board of Health is scheduled to meet Wednesday and will weigh in on the event.

“I’m assuming it’s more likely to get canceled, but we’ll see what the situation is on the ground,” said Hagerty. He thinks moving it to a later month, such as February, should be “seamless.”

Tisbury also planned a town anniversary celebration for September, but decided to cancel it because of the rise in COVID cases alongside the Delta variant.

In other news, Bass In The Grass received unanimous approval to use the mini-park for its fourth auction of painted bass. According to Erin Ready, representative of Bass In The Grass, there are already 26 sponsored bass ready to “swim in” to the event and the art pieces will be displayed for about two weeks starting on Sept. 20, if weather permits. Ready said Bass In The Grass plans to work with the Edgartown Police Department for surveillance. Ready also said public feedback is welcome so that improvements can be made on the event.

Meanwhile, the Chappy Ferry was given unanimous approval to suspend its cut line, which allows some to move to the front of the line to cross over to Chappaquiddick.

According to Peter Wells, co-owner of Chappy Ferry, the suspension of the cut line is necessary because of required ferry maintenance.

This suspension of the cut line will take place from when the Martha’s Vineyard Bass & Bluefish Derby Sept. 12 begins until Thanksgiving. Wells said the cut line’s use will be allowed for necessary vehicular services, such as school buses, medical staff, and emergency vehicles. Commercial vehicles, such as concrete contractors, will need to wait in line with commuters. Wells said this will allow contractors to better schedule projects and mitigate frustrating commuters by getting in the way. Wells expects more ferry traffic this fall, but also pointed out the unpredictable nature of the demand for Chappy Ferry.

Hagerty said the Chappaquiddick Ferry Steering Committee gave a similar recommendation as Wells.

In other business, Vineyard Power Cooperative representative Richard Andre gave a presentation about sustainable wind farms. Vineyard Power is a partner in the Vineyard Wind project that’s being built south of the Island. Vineyard Wind plans to have a facility located on Beach Road in Tisbury.

Andre said the projects would benefit the town’s electricity delivery. Additionally, Andre said, education will be provided by Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and ACE MV to train future employees of Vineyard Wind’s wind farms, bringing job opportunities to young Islanders. Bristol Community College from Fall River is also offering college-level courses with the same intent. Andre said the first cohort is expected to graduate by December, and will be set up with interviews. Andre also asked whether Edgartown would choose a representative that will be a part of the advisory committee for the projects. Edgartown was the final town to be presented with this proposal. According to Andre, the other towns already selected their representatives for the advisory committee, except Tisbury as it is reconstituting its energy committee. Select board member Michael Donaroma nominated Alan Strahler, member of the Edgartown Energy Committee, to be the representative. The board unanimously approved this nomination, but Hagerty said he must check whether there will be a conflict of interest having Strahler on the committee.

Meanwhile, Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass & Bluefish Derby Committee chairman Joe El-Deiry received unanimous approval to reserve four parking spots near the Edgartown Junior Yacht Club to keep the grand prize of the Derby: a 22-feet Eastern boat. The boat will stay at this location for the duration of the Derby. El-Deiry also said COVID guidelines will be followed for the Derby.

Additionally, Juliet Mulinare was reappointed to the Edgartown Beautification Committee.