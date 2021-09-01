Back to school for Island kids

It’s that time of year again — Island students are returning to school on Wednesday, Sept. 8, and freshman orientation for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3.

All Martha’s Vineyard Public School (MVYPS) students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors and on school transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

An amendment to the mask mandate was recently passed by Island school districts allowing folks to take their masks off when outdoors during school hours.

Similar to last year’s mask mandate, students will be allowed to take their masks off for periodic breaks throughout the school day (as permitted by teachers or administration), as well as during lunchtime and while in physical education classes. If a staff member is alone in a room with the door closed, they can also remove their mask.

Those with certain medical or behavioral disabilities that make mask wearing unsafe or unreasonable are exempt from the mask mandate.

MVYPS has been accepted into the Massachusetts Department of Education no-cost testing program, which utilizes surveillance testing methods similar to those implemented during the previous school year.