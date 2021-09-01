Court Report: August 16 – 26, 2021

August 16, 2021

Plamen P. Dunchev, Edgartown; DOB 04/11/1979, committed larceny from person: continued to pre-trial conference.

August 19, 2021

John J. Conzone, West Islip, N.Y.; DOB 02/24/1971, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pre-trial conference with $500 bail and order not to abuse alleged victim.

August 23, 2021

Lauren R. Hundley, Newtown, Conn.; DOB 05/28/1982, driving under the influence of drugs, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, and child endangerment while driving under the influence: continued to pre-trial conference with $200 bail.

Dareus Timas, Haverhill; DOB 05/20/1997, disorderly conduct: continued to pre-trial hearing.

August 26, 2021

Kathea Brown-Cousins, New City, N.Y.; DOB 01/13/1972, assault and battery: continued to pre-trial hearing with $500 bail.

Alexander C. Lombard, Cambridge; DOB 10/01/1972, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed immediately if court costs of $125 are paid.