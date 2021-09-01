Edgartown: Shoulder season

Happy September. It’s like a switch flipped Saturday night and the weather became September weather overnight. I’m not really complaining. I struggle with the oppressive heat and humidity like we had last week. And as I write this, it seems like I’ll still eke out some beach time this week anyway. I always rejoice in the extra special September, and even October, beach days. They help carry me through to next season.

Already it has grown quieter on our fair isle. Fewer people wandering around, more parking places available. I don’t know about you but I already feel like I’m breathing more peacefully and my pace is less frantic. Well, until I head back into school I suppose. My goal this year is to remain peaceful and less frantic. It’s always good to set goals, and I think that one is a particularly good one so I set it every year about this time. One of these years maybe it will happen.

My brother Bobby and his significant other, Meg, and daughter Gwen are here for the week this week. Usually they come later in September but this year my brother acquiesced to others and came early to hopefully enjoy a more summer experience. He isn’t one for the crowds of summer so he prefers later. In truth, he’s not a big fan of the Island at all anymore. But he still makes the trek to see his daughter Abby, who manages the Hob Knob Inn, our Poppy B., and my family. I always love having my big brother around.

School starts Wednesday this week for us teachers. We work three days this week then have a four-day weekend due to Labor Day and Rosh Hashanah. Then everyone will fill the halls and classrooms on Wednesday, Sept. 8. I was pretty worn down at the end of last year and even went so far as to seriously consider other options, putting out feelers to see what other career choices might fuel my soul a bit more than teaching technology. To be clear, it’s my subject specialty that I’m burned out on. Technology, for all of it’s amazing wonders, is, in my opinion, causing a lot of harm in our world, from ruining the environment to cyberbullying, to self esteem issues and so on. But I sat in on an interview committee for a new teacher and one of the candidates knocked my socks off. He said so many things that we can sometimes forget when we get bogged down in our jobs. And he lit a new fire under me. I’ll still be teaching tech but I’m working on plans that will be teaching tech with a twist. Fingers crossed that I can pull off what I want to while still covering my required standards.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Manny Estrella on August 29, Ilana Kagan on Sept. 1, Kathryn Viera on Sept. 3, Kalob Shipton, Eric Hatt, and Alison Enos on Septe. 4, and Linda Hathaway and Kathy Pogue on Sept. 5.

Sending out good wishes to all the college kids who have headed out to on-campus learning this year. And to the moms and dads who are here, trying to adjust to the kids being gone. The pandemic has caused some craziness with college learning so many of these kids have not had the in-person experience yet or had limited experience with it last year. Here’s to a happy, healthy year. Oh, and good grades. Don’t forget the good grades.

To be honest, I’m having a little trouble focusing on this column this week with everything going on in the world. Hurricane Ida has wreaked havoc in the south and my thoughts are with the people who are dealing with that.

And of course, with my son in the USMC, my heart is heavy with sorrow for the families of the servicemen and women we lost last week. I am incredibly happy that my son is in Arizona and safe, except for some battles with coyotes, but as a parent, my heart breaks thinking of those families who thought their loved one would soon be home safe, only to perish so close to the end of our involvement over there. Please say their names, so that they may not be forgotten.

U.S. Marine, Sgt. Johanny Rosario (25)

U.S. Marine, Cpl. Hunter Lopez (22)

U.S. Marine, LCpl. Kareem Nikoui (22)

U.S. Marine, LCpl. Rylee McCollum (20)

U.S. Marine, LCpl. Jared Schmitz (20)

U.S. Marine, LCpl. David Lee Espinoza (20)

U.S. Navy, Maxton Soviak (20)

U.S. Marine, SSgt. Taylor Hoover (31)

U.S. Marine, Cpl. Daegan Page (23)

U.S. Army, Ryan Knauss (23)

U.S. Marine, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez (22)

U.S. Marine, Sgt. Nicole Gee (23)

U.S. Marine, LCpl. Ricky Thompson (21)

Say a prayer. Send good thoughts. Hug your loved ones. We are all in this together.

