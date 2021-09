1 of 3

Catch hundreds of items for both shore and boat fishing at the annual Used Tackle Sale from the M.V. Surfcasters Association. You may find everything you need, including lures, rods, and tackle, plus some paraphernalia to round out your collection. This huge sale takes place at the MVRHS parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 8 am to 1 pm, and proceeds go toward academic scholarships. To learn more, visit mvsurfcasters.org, or call 203-240-0730.