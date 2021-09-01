Just peachy

1 of 7

A roadside shop — reflecting the Atlantic with a sea-green coat of paint — provides some of the Vineyard’s best peaches. I admired a full and blooming garden, the stalks of a healthy vine climbed up the beams of the North Tisbury Farm and framed the “Fresh Baked Pies” sign. A navy-blue umbrella cast shade from the unforgiving heat over the produce. Baskets of kumquats, crates of melon, and peaches in thick, brown paper were displayed on the roadside. The cool indoors, separated by a swinging screen door, was a continuation of the freshest and best-quality assortment of products, all collected by Rose Willett, the owner. Although my peaches were perfectly tasty to eat straight from the crate, I chose to make a vanilla mascarpone and grilled peach dessert.

Vanilla Mascarpone and Grilled Peaches

½ cup heavy whipping cream

½ tsp. vanilla

¼ cup powdered sugar, or to taste

8 oz. mascarpone cheese

agave syrup

5 peaches, cut in half

classic goat cheese for plating

almonds and mint for topping

Beat the heavy whipping cream. When soft peaks form, fold in the vanilla and powdered sugar until just incorporated. Gently whisk in the mascarpone cheese until well blended and thick peaks form. Store in the refrigerator until ready for use.

Preparing a sizzling hot grill is key for the agave crystallization effect. Brush the agave onto the cut sides of the delicious peaches, place them face-down onto the grill for three to four minutes, and adjust to low heat.

In the hollow pit of each roasted peach, place a dime-sized amount of the original goat cheese, cover with a piped dollop of the mascarpone cream, and top with crushed almonds and a sprig of mint.

This fresh and creamy summer dessert will make these peaches a true star.