Poet’s Corner

SEVENTY

By Warren Woessner

Pine sap in my hair,

sun in my face,

Steve joking, pointing out the peaks

above me on the ridge

I couldn’t quite climb.

Still, the stream

Far below my boots

is a bright ribbon

tying up the basin like a present

I can still open.

Chickadee and siskin have songs

not too high to hear,

and if I can’t make it

all the way up,

I can still find a good way down.

Warren Woessner has authored six collections of poetry including most recently, “Exit ~ Sky” (Holy Cow! Press) and “Clear All the Rest of the Way” (Univ. of Nebraska Press) in which “Seventy” first appeared. He is a patent attorney and an avid birder who splits his time between Martha’s Vineyard and Minneapolis.

