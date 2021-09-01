West Tisbury: Artisans Festival

Where some see the past couple of cooler days and nights as a welcome respite from the endless heat of summer, there are others who bemoan them as an unwelcome sign of fall and winter ahead. We all have our own opinions. There is certainly no possibility of changing the weather to suit ourselves.

It is already September, the month when the Island marks the change from summer into something else. Traffic seems lighter. School starts. There is a tinge of russet in the landscape. The Derby will begin. Faces, even masked, are familiar. The Island feels different.

I had seen Dorothy Gregory at the library not that long ago, so I was surprised to read that she had died unexpectedly at her home. We had both commented on how unexpected everything was these days after the long solitude of COVID, how nice it was to be out and seeing familiar faces again. If there is an afterlife, I wish her a happy reunion with Pat. My condolences to her family.

I was sad to find out that Don Lyons died, too, last week. The photograph that accompanied his obituary in the newspaper made me smile. It was so much the way I remembered Don when we first met. He was working at the Times, of course, and his dapper appearance and rich voice always set him apart as the quintessential gentleman, in my opinion. Dear Joannie, know that I am thinking of you and your family.

The Vineyard Artisans Labor Day Weekend Festival will begin with a special opening night reception on Friday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 7 pm, at the Ag Hall. It will continue through the weekend, 10 am to 5 pm both Saturday and Sunday. Vendors will set up inside the hall and in tents outside. Expect good music, good food, and some amazing crafts and art. There is no admission fee, but parking costs $2, and benefits the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School scholarship fund for the arts.

The library will be closed on Labor Day, but will have lots of art projects and programs over the weekend and after the Monday holiday. There will be art bags for kids and teens on the porch on Saturday. Next Wednesday afternoon at 5 o’clock, there will be a lecture by Mallory Mortillaro, curator of collections for the Hartley Dodge Foundation in Madison, N.J. While updating their catalogue, she discovered a signature on a previously unattributed sculpture, one of a number of items that Ethel Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge had donated to the Madison Borough Hall in 1942. I won’t spoil the story by telling anymore; I’ll leave that to Ms. Mortillaro. I can’t wait to hear her tell the details of her discovery and her work to have it authenticated. To attend the Zoom program, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

Labor Day. Sept. 6, 2021. Labor Day weekend used to be the traditional end of summer. Here in West Tisbury we have plenty of good weather left. Gardens will continue to be productive. There will be plenty of warm days for beach walks and swimming, for sailboats and cookouts. Days are shorter, but there is still daylight for a couple of hours after work. Treasure every minute.

