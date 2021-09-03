Travel alert: Plan ferry trips accordingly

The Steamship Authority has issued a travel advisory for Thursday, Sept. 9, canceling two crossings of the MV Island Home.

SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said the ferry needs a gasket replaced in the exhaust system. “It’s an unexpected, but brief repair,” Driscoll said.

According to the advisory, “The last round-trip of the MV Island Home (scheduled to leave Woods Hole at 8:30 pm and Vineyard Haven at 9:30 pm) will not run, so the vessel may travel to our Fairhaven maintenance facility for a brief repair period. All affected vehicle reservations have been moved to other trips.”

What that means for travelers is that the last trips off-Island on Thursday will be the 7:30 pm departure of the MV Nantucket from Vineyard Haven, the 8:30 pm departure of the MV Martha’s Vineyard, and the 8:45 pm trip of the MV Governor, although walk-on capacity on that vessel is limited. The last trips to the Island from Woods Hole are the 8:45 pm departure of the MV Nantucket and the 9:45 pm departure of the MV Martha’s Vineyard.

Beginning on Friday, the Martha’s Vineyard will replace the Island Home’s runs until that ferry returns from repairs.

“We wanted to get it to Fairhaven in time so that it’s ready for repairs on Friday,” Driscoll said.