Second port needed on the mainland

To the Editor:

For 30 years, Falmouth citizens have asked the Steamship Authority to establish a second mainland port,a second lifeline. The Island-controlled board has refused to ever consider New Bedford.

For three years, the Falmouth selectmen have asked the SSA to cancel the 5:30 am boat so that Falmouth citizens could get a good night’s sleep. The Island-controlled board has refused. Because of their intransigence, the SSA is in a pickle. There are now more freight cars and passengers than can safely pass through the port of Woods Hole.

Will the SSA cancel the 5:30 am boat in 2022, as they have promised in 2021? Will the SSA make a serious effort to establish the desperately needed second mainland port? Stay tuned.

Ted Fitzelle

Woods Hole