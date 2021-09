Cub Scouts Pack 90 invites both boys and girls in grades kindergarten to 5 to an open house. Join them on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 6 to 7 pm at the Vineyard Haven Legion Hall to find out about the fun and outdoor adventures planned for this year.

Call cubmaster Molly Scarbrough at 508-939-4063 or assistant cubmaster Colleen Blackett at 617-697-4270 for more information.