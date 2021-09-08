Dropping sail on summer

The final two races of the 2021 Holmes Hole sailing were emblematic of this year’s summer series. Thursday’s race was a slog, with dying, changeable breezes, and Sunday’s was a competitive, satisfying jog into the sound and back. The remnants of Ida blew themselves out by 4 pm on Thursday, leaving what wind there was to move around from north to east to south during the slow hour and a half it took to finish the triangle. In the end, Silhouette, the Colsons’ Alerion 33, was first across the line as well as first overall. Tom and Holly Wescott sailed their Alerion 28, Tamu, into the second spot, and Gloria, a C&C 24 skippered by Roger Becker, was third. Perseverance paid off on everyone’s part. The last post-race cheeseburger at the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club was just as good as the first one in June.

The seven-mile course halfway across the sound on Sunday had a long leg to windward in the 10-knot southwest wind. Local knowledge of how to make the most of the falling tide and currents played a big part in the results, and no one is sharing that intel. Steve Besse’s Apres, a J120, took line honors. Bliss, a J35 sailed by Adam Hayes, was third, and Woody Bowman’s Catboat, Julia Lee, came in second. Gloria won first place for the first time this summer, perhaps due to her new red paint job.

Four Herreshoffs raced on Sunday as well. Jim Jones’ Lila was third, and Leap of Faith, sailed by Tom Hale, was second. Charlie Felder and Tanya Zouikin’s Bazinga came in first. Charlie managed to snag Lt. Rob LaGuardia as crew. He is a former captain of the Naval Academy sailing team, so clearly a ringer whom we were happy to have join us. He will be heading out next week for deployment on the South China Sea, and we wish him well.

The season championships were calculated, and Julia Lee was third overall for this year. Gloria held on to second place, and Angelina, an Alerion 28 sailed by John Stout, is the new winner. Final awards and prizes will be announced at the gathering after the Moffett Race on Saturday.