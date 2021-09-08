The Governor suffers ‘lube oil’ leak

1 of 4

Update 1 pm

The Steamship Authority ferry Governor sprang a leak in its “lube oil cooler’ Wednesday morning resulting in a sheen on the water in Vineyard Haven Harbor and the deployment of boom. Repairs were underway at 11:30 am, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times.

By 12:30 pm Driscoll said the vessel was repaired and had been cleared by the U.S. Coast Guard for service.

Driscoll said he was unsure what was causing the sheen. Asked if the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection had been notified, he said, “We’re following all appropriate protocols.”

Tisbury Harbormaster John Crocker, SSA Director of Marine Operations Mark Amundsen, and SSA Port Captain Charles Monteiro were among the officials on scene.

While the Governor was sidelined, passengers and vehicles were unloaded from the vessel. At least two crossings were canceled, according to alerts sent out by the SSA.

The Island Home used its lift decks in order to move some of the vehicles that were scheduled to go on the Governor.

Updated with new information.