Museum hosts 20th annual Children’s Memorial Ceremony of Remembrance

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum will hold the 20th annual Ceremony of Remembrance at the Edgartown Lighthouse Children’s Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 pm, with a rain date of Sunday, Sept. 25. The museum, under license from the town of Edgartown, opens the tower to the public on a seasonal schedule and maintains the ongoing Children’s Memorial project.

According to a press release from the museum, 55 new stones have been added in the past year, with names of children from across the country. The memorial now holds 949 stones honoring children of all ages.

The idea for placing a memorial at the base of the Edgartown Lighthouse belonged to Rick Harrington, who envisioned it as “one more light to leave on” for his late son Ricky, the release says. Very quickly the concept grew into a way to memorialize the many children who have died.

As steward of the lighthouse, the museum became involved in the project. The lighthouse was in poor shape at that time and the reconstruction and transformation of its base from crumbling cement to cobblestones engraved with the names of children who have died was supported by contributions from people here on the Vineyard and across the country, the release says. The Children’s Memorial at the Edgartown Lighthouse was dedicated in 2001 and the following fall saw the first Ceremony of Remembrance, a celebration that has become a beloved tradition for the children’s families and friends.

The day is a celebration with families and friends encouraged to come, spend time, and enjoy music and fellowship. Although masks are not required as the event is entirely outdoors, they are still recommended.

If a decision needs to be made to postpone the event due to weather, please visit mvmuseum.org. Stones may be purchased through the museum’s website or by calling Savannah Berryman-Moore at 508-627-4441, ext. 127.