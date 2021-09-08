Poet’s Corner

I saw an old man

By Peter Ledermann

I saw an old man who looked like a tree

he said no one saw him (no one but me)

so he let me lie down with my back to his bark

as the evening sky rolled through his arms into dark

I came to him often to ask many things

why seasons must change, how the birds got their wings

why he was my friend, why water was deep

why some things must pass and others must keep

and if I was quiet he’d show me the way

he’d answer (in time) with the world in his sway

his arms waltzed the grasses while they made the air sing

and he held me (above him) as the world was breathing

How the deepening light makes shadows to fall

So creatures can come and find places to sleep

how light and darkness were clues to it all

how some were made full, and others to weep

how water is found where it cannot be seen

how everything’s patterned with laws we can’t see

how man’s dominion is not colored green

how the secrets are guarded by every old tree

so he whispered in tunes, conducted songs in the air

he colored the wind and he played with my hair

he waltzed with the grasses, allowed me always to start

and felt every tear for every beat of my heart

Peter Ledermann is an engineer and inventor who has been writing poetry that he “receives spontaneously” since he was 9 years old. A part-time resident of West Tisbury, he is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets and has published one book of poems, illustrated with his own watercolors.

