Real Estate Transactions: August 30 – Sept. 3, 2021

Aquinnah

Sept. 3, John R. Miller and Dawn M. Miller sold 25 Old South Road to Skyler D. Brickley and Jessica Harkins for $725,000.

Edgartown

August 30, Beverly A. Richmany sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 410 Week 15 to Kelly Katherine for $1,500.

August 31, Stanley D. Bukowiec and Gwenn T. Bukowiec, trustees of Stanley D. Bukowiec Revocable Trust and Gwenn T. Bukowiec Revocable Trust, sold 25 High St. to Lisa Hotchkiss for $1,950,000.

August 31, Terry L. Stapp, trustee of ADB Trust and CGB Trust, sold 99 Cooke St. to Andrea L. Schaefer for $2,135,000.

August 31, Alex Alexander and Laura L. Alexander, trustees of AA Realty Trust, sold 138 Cooke St. Unit 2 with 55 percent interest to Amos John Cavallo for $1,150,000.

Sept. 1, Erik Boass and Jude Cortese Boass sold 27 Fourth St. North to James M. Malkin and Joan A. Malkin for $490,000.

Sept. 3, Kayleah Rogers and the Estate of Kathleen Rogers sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 453 Week 35 to Jupiter Investments LLC for $10,000.

Sept. 3, Tenise J. Taylor and Jeannette Taylor sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Units 303 and 304 Week 43 to Mylyn K. Smith, trustee of Smith Living Trust, for $1,900.

Sept. 3, Robert F. Braga Sr. and David A Braga sold 242 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road, Four Flags Condo Unit 1, to David A. Braga and Sandra L. Braga for $600,000.

Oak Bluffs

August 30, Jean Woodford McCabe, trustee of J.W. McCabe Realty Trust, sold 66 Brush Pond Road to Shelly Stewart III and Rochelle N. Stewart for $1,001,000.

August 31, Daniel B. Hogan, trustee of Daniel B. Hogan Revocable Trust of 2013, sold 312 East Chop Drive to Rachel Golstein, trustee of 312 East Chop Drive Realty Trust, for $1,715,000.

Sept. 1, Annie Parr sold 90 Dukes County Ave. to Joy S. Lucas and Andrew J. Schulert, trustees of 90 Dukes County Avenue Nominee Trust, for $2,195,000.

Sept. 3, Suzanne Blake sold 27 Island Inn Road to Mylyn Smith for $250,000.

Sept. 3, Donna L. Frank sold 32 Deer Run Road to Joelma J. Buzetti and Marcio Santos Aquino for $845,000.

Tisbury

August 30, Gary John Barlett and Nicole Barlett sold 125 Mayflower Lane to Cathy Stauffer Wozniak and Timothy F Wozniak, trustees of Cathy Stauffer Wozniak Revocable Trust and Timothy F. Wozniak Revocable Trust, for $1,695,000.

Sept. 1, Doris Clark and Jerome W. Clark sold 18 Renear St. to Florin Daniel Gafencu and Monica Maria Maxim for $935,000.

Sept. 3, Out of Office Realty LLC sold 143 State Road to Charles Keefe and Susan Aja for $350,000.

West Tisbury

August 30, Leslei J. Monast sold 220 Waldrons Bottom Road to Bryanna Ross and Eric T. Abrahamsen for $1,830,000.