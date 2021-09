1 of 2

Join the caretaker of Vanessa the Sea Serpent, author Amelie Loyot, as she dives into local lore about the creature that lives in Farm Pond. All ages are welcome to attend either in-person or by livestream on the Oak Bluffs library’s Facebook page. A recording will also be posted on the library’s website as part of the 5th annual Maritime Month. To attend in-person on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 3 to 4 pm, email ccooney@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433.